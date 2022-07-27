Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $362,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,748. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.