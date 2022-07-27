Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,502 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,697 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $253,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $21.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $798.24. The company had a trading volume of 160,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $712.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $850.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $855.21.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

