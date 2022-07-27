Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 287,962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,962 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $231,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 44,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,978,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

