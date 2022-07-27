Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $158,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

GLD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.83. 22,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average of $173.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

