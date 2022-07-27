Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,359,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972,631 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $204,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. 15,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

