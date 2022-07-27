Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.06. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 8,445,542 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.