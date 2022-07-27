Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.06. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 8,445,542 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.