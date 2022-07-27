Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) shares rose 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 18,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 17,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Africa Energy Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Africa Energy Company Profile
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.
