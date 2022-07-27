Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 3.5%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.73. 29,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,871,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $783.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,402,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after buying an additional 767,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,955,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after buying an additional 305,949 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $34,436,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

