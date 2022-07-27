Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,702. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

