Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 122,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,176,687 shares.The stock last traded at $39.00 and had previously closed at $40.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.