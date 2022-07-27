Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
AIRI stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.79. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.36.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
