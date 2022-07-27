Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the June 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. 7,397,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,719,586. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 419.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KERN shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

