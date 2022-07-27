Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $13.27. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 497 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $18.00 price objective on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,487,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.