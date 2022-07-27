Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given New $29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

ACI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 19,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133,026 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

