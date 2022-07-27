Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,009,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,133,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,165,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

