Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Trading Down 5.5%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. 789,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 905,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.99.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

