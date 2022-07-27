ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $4,610.17 and $127.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,772.14 or 1.00004128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

