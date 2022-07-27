All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

All Sports (SOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,373.43 or 0.99955535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00127740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

