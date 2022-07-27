Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $25.03 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,558,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
