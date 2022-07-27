Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Alpine Acquisition worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,764,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,028,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REVE opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

