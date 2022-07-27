Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.55

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $8.65. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 42,435 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 212.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

