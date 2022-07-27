Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.55

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $8.65. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 42,435 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 212.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.