American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.87-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

