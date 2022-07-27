American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

