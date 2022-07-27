Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 166,836 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,836 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

