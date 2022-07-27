Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,948 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,336. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

