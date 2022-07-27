Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $11.03 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,811 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,028. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

