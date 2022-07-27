Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,348 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.