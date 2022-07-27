Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.90% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

FAN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.