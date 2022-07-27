Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.92. 37,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,974. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.37.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

