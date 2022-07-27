Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,840 shares of company stock worth $1,063,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

