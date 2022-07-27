Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of APH traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,553. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

