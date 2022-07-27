Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Decreased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $165.48. 81,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

