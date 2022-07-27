Analysts Issue Forecasts for NuStar Energy L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a report released on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NS opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 86.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

