Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.82. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

