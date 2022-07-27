Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Target Price at £104.83

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £105.85 ($127.53).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($138.55) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($138.55) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.53) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($144.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £110.04 ($132.58) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($96.73) and a 12-month high of £112.90 ($136.02). The company has a market capitalization of £170.51 billion and a PE ratio of -187.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of £105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,863.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.