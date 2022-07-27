Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $178.48

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.32.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average is $130.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Global Payments Company Profile



Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

