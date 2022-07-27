Analysts Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) Target Price at GBX 1,575

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,575 ($18.98).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.08) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.70) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,258 ($15.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,265.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,386.54. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,137 ($13.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($22.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.66.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

