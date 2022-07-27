Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $65.71

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.
QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $8,537,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
