Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $65.71

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $8,537,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

