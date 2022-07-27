Analysts Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $413.92

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $413.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $318.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

