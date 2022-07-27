AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.70 million.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

ANGO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,442. The company has a market cap of $881.11 million, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

