Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.29

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and traded as low as $20.19. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 42,452 shares trading hands.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Anhui Conch Cement Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.5973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.36%.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

