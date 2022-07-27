ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading
