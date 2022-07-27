Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

APOG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

APOG stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.27 million, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

