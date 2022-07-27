Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 47,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,140,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

