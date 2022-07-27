Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

