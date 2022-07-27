AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $215,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 256,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $125,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

