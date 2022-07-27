Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,608. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

