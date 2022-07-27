Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Intuit stock traded up $12.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.25. 11,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

