Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $38.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,919 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $38,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,676,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,262 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 45,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,075. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

