Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.99. 5,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,093. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

